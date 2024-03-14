Watch Now
Driver dies after car crashes into Naples canal

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in the gated community of Isles of Collier.
James Arthur
Florida Highway Patrol
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 12:58:17-04

NAPLES, Fla — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning in the gated community of Isles of Collier.

A Tesla was traveling east on Indies Avenue approaching a left curve in the road that leads to a bridge.

Troopers say the driver was not able to negotiate the left curve. That's when the left side tires of the car collided with the curbing.

The Tesla crossed the shrubbery, left the road, went airborne and traveled northeast into the canal.

Troopers say it was fully submerged with the driver inside.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

