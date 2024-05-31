SORRY, NO BREAKS: Midpoint Bridge will cost you while Caloosahatchee's closed

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It's another example of FOX 4's team of Community Correspondents following through for you and getting your questions answered!

On Friday, the Caloosahatchee Bridge will shut down for more than two months, forcing traffic to take alternative routes over the river.

The Florida Department of Transportation announced the closure on May 21, with the project adding an eight-foot sidewalk to the bridge to accommodate pedestrians.

After a viewer saw Community Correspondent Alex Orenczuk covering the bridge closure live on FOX 4 Morning News, she called and asked officials were reducing tolls on, say, the Midpoint bridge, during the Caloosahatchee's construction.

Drivers do have four other options to cross the river.

The Edison Bridge and I-75 are free, but they might not be the most convenient.

And while the Midpoint and Cape Coral Bridges might be better, tolls can cost a typical vehicle up to $5 if they pay-by-plate.

"I think that they should just eliminate the fees on that bridge, especially during this 10 week period," said Aaron Herrin, who works in downtown Fort Myers and uses the Caloosahatchee Bridge.

So we asked LeeWay if it was considering giving folks a break.

Here's what the agency said:

“In order to maintain its bond covenant, a legally binding term of agreement between a bond issuer and a bondholder, Lee County must maintain certain levels of income from toll facilities as well as maintain renewal and replacement funds.



Drivers may get a free sticker transponder and open a LeeWay account to avoid paying any pay-by-plate admin fees. LeeWay accounts can be opened online at www.leegov.com/tolls under "Create a New Account." LeeWay

“I don’t use that bridge but I feel for the people that have to because they are being redirected, not by choice and you still have to pay that toll, that stinks as well," Phil Murphey told Fox 4 while in Downtown Fort Myers.

FDOT expects one lane of traffic to reopen on the Caloosahatchee in both directions, starting August 11.