Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Fort Myers

Actions

BRIDGE SHUTDOWN: Monday commute slow, but biggest headaches still to come

FDOT project to build a pedestrian path on the Caloosahatchee Bridge has begun
US 41 Bridge Caloosahatchee Bridge
Andy Cunningham, Fox 4
Fox 4's Specialty Photojournalist Andy Cunningham flies a drone over the Caloosahatchee bridge 3 days before construction begins. FDOT says crews will be adding walkways for pedestrians on either side of the US-41 bridge.
US 41 Bridge Caloosahatchee Bridge
Posted at 8:03 AM, Apr 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-08 08:10:54-04

FORT MYERS, Fla — It was mostly clear sailing over the Caloosahatchee River Monday morning.

FDOT was scheduled to start it's two-year project to build a pedestrian path on the Caloosahatchee Bridge. Crews closed the bridge from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. And the same closure is scheduled every night until April 11.

See Fox 4's live view of the bridge

The Monday morning commute was slow, especially going into Fort Myers, but nothing out of the ordinary.

Caloosahatchee Bridge on Monday morning
FDOT project to build a pedestrian path over the Caloosahatchee Bridge started Monday

In addition to the overnight closures, FDOT says one lane will be closed in each direction starting Monday, so crews can start phase one of the project. That's expected to last until December.

BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION COVERAGE

The $25 million project will add an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the bridge going south.

Phase 2 will focus on the actual installation of the sidewalk, which will connect to both downtown Fort Myers and North Fort Myers. FDOT says that should be completed by spring of 2026.

Electronic signs will warn drivers about the closures and to help them find alternate routes.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood

11:28 AM, Nov 08, 2023