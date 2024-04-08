BRIDGE SHUTDOWN: Monday commute slow, but biggest headaches still to come

FORT MYERS, Fla — It was mostly clear sailing over the Caloosahatchee River Monday morning.

FDOT was scheduled to start it's two-year project to build a pedestrian path on the Caloosahatchee Bridge. Crews closed the bridge from Sunday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. And the same closure is scheduled every night until April 11.

The Monday morning commute was slow, especially going into Fort Myers, but nothing out of the ordinary.

In addition to the overnight closures, FDOT says one lane will be closed in each direction starting Monday, so crews can start phase one of the project. That's expected to last until December.

The $25 million project will add an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the bridge going south.

Phase 2 will focus on the actual installation of the sidewalk, which will connect to both downtown Fort Myers and North Fort Myers. FDOT says that should be completed by spring of 2026.

Electronic signs will warn drivers about the closures and to help them find alternate routes.

