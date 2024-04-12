As bridge construction continues, crash causes traffic detour

Crossing the Caloosahatchee Bridge into Fort Myers was even more difficult Friday morning.

As construction continues on the bridge, a crash caused traffic to be diverted.

FDOT closes down one lane on the bridge in both directions every night.

Around 8:45 Friday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers of the crash and traffic changes.

Traffic was diverted at Beau Drive.

Fox 4 crews on the scene say traffic was cleared by 9:30 a.m.

No word on any injuries.

Construction will continue on the bridge until December.