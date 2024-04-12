Watch Now
As bridge construction continues, crash causes traffic detour

A crash on the Caloosahatchee Bridge briefly caused traffic to be diverted Friday morning.
41backup.jpg
WFTX
41backup.jpg
Posted at 9:38 AM, Apr 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-12 09:38:51-04

Crossing the Caloosahatchee Bridge into Fort Myers was even more difficult Friday morning.

As construction continues on the bridge, a crash caused traffic to be diverted.

FDOT closes down one lane on the bridge in both directions every night.

Around 8:45 Friday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office alerted drivers of the crash and traffic changes.

41crash.jpg

Traffic was diverted at Beau Drive.

Fox 4 crews on the scene say traffic was cleared by 9:30 a.m.

No word on any injuries.

Construction will continue on the bridge until December.

