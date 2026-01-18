FORT MYERS, Fla. — Large crowds moved through downtown Fort Myers on Saturday as dozens of local vendors sold everything from honey to seafood as part of a new weekly farmers market designed to boost downtown business.

A city spokesperson said this the first downtown farmers market on a Saturday. Betsy Ventura and Jean Bare of Local Roots LLC said the market featured 50 vendors from around Southwest Florida.

WATCH: Big crowds shop at downtown farmers market:

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Fort Myers launches new weekly farmers market

Local Roots previously held a Thursday market under the Caloosahatchee Bridge at Centennial Park. Bare said they want to attract a younger crowd who might work during the week.

“I think the community has been waiting to bring a farmers market into their own neighborhood here," Bare said. "Because they can come down here, shop, get to know their vendors, maybe try something they’ve never tried before.”

Local Roots operates nine farmer's markets throughout Lee County, including locations on Sanibel, Captiva, Lakes Park, Coconut Point, Boca Grande, Bonita Springs, and Babcock Ranch. The company will add a ninth market at the Hyatt Regency in Bonita Springs on Dec. 23.

Fort Myers City Council approved the downtown market earlier this month. During the meeting, one council member raised concerns about Local Roots' ability to maintain vendors, referencing issues with the Thursday market.

Local Roots acknowledged the previous market struggled. But they attributed the challenges to location and timing rather than vendor management. The Thursday market primarily attracted city employees seeking lunch rather than produce shoppers, Local Roots said, making it difficult for vendors to sustain their businesses.

The Saturday market attracted a mix of families, young professionals, and older people who shopped into the afternoon. Samantha Mas and Reese Tremitiere said their church group stumbled on the market and decided to check it out.

“We saw them loading up the fruits and veggies and we’re like, ooh, we have to come back with the bags," Mas said.

“It feels really nice to see a bunch of small businesses just selling their products that they’re making homemade," Tremitiere said. "It feels more genuine, more authentic, like community here. Which is really cool.”

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson opened the market by ringing a cowbell.

"This is really good for Fort Myers because it's going to bring more people downtown, and the more downtown thrives, the more Fort Myers thrives," Anderson said.

A city spokesperson said they believe the market will drive more people to downtown businesses. The city said research shows about 70% of visitors will spend money at nearby restaurants and shops.

The market will will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday for the next two years, a city spokesperson said.