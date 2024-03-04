NO PLEA DEAL for man accused of killing San Carlos Park girl 8 years ago

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The man investigators say kidnapped and killed a local child appeared in court Monday for a plea hearing - in which a plea agreement was not met.

A pre-trial conference or a plea agreement has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 13th.

Statutory language included in was to blame, according to Guerrero's defense team.

Diana Alvarez was nine years old on May 29th, 2016, when she went missing from her San Carlos Park home.

It didn't take long for detectives to track down a person of interest: Jorge Guerrero Torres - a family friend, according to investigators.

The detectives working the case were able to track Guerrero-Torres, but that did not lead them to Diana.

The suspect was questioned about her disappearance.

But investigators also questioned him about allegations of sexual images of children, including Diana, found on Guerrero's phone.

One year after the nine-year-old went missing, Guerrero was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for the production and possession of child pornography.

But the search for Diana Alvarez continued through May 2018.

That's when a grand jury returned an indictment for first-degree murder, kidnapping as well as lewd and lasicivious molestation against Jorge Manuel Guerrero Torres for the death of Diana Alvarez.

At the time, State Attorney Amira Fox announced that she would seek the death penalty in this case.

Two years later, Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced that a body located by worked in Osceola County had been identified as Diana Alvarez.

In February of this year, a judge granted a motion to throw out some of Guerrero's initial post-arrest interviews with detectives - citing a language barrier.

The defense also said Guerrero should not face the death penalty due to an intellectual disability.