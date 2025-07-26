"LOT OF FUN:" Kids get to argue parents in front of Lee County judge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Judge Robert Branning is used to hearing pleas. He is a Lee County circuit judge who presides over criminal cases. On Friday, he committed the man suspected of a Fort Myers killing to a state hospital after being found incompetent.

On Saturday, he was still wearing judges robes, but in a much different venue. Branning presided over "Kids Kourt," hosted by the Children's Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida. It gave families the opportunity to learn how a real courtroom works.

The kids were paired up with Assistant State Attorney Francine Donnorummo and argued 'cases' in front of the judge. Dads were on defense. Two siblings requested one day a year to stay up late. Another asked for a corgi dog.

In that case, the judge was able to work out a compromise after a staff member broght a plush corgi from her office. The event was organized through Level Up! Dads, a program at the Children's Advocacy Center designed to strengthen father-child relationships.

"We wanted to do a day where people could come and learn about the basics of the justice system and the court system," said JJ Wheeler, the center's director of prevention services..

Judge Branning said he was more than happy to grant this request.

"Any chance that I or my colleagues get to talk about the judicial system and how the court system works, to try and help the general public understand the nature of due process and the Constitution, we gratefully accept that opportunity," Branning said.

After the cases were done, the judge answered questions from the audience.

"How do you stay neutral in hearing everything?" father Charlie Smutko asked.

"Nobody comes to court to hear Bob's opinion on the law. It's not my personal opinion that matters." Branning responded. "My personal opinion has absolutely nothing to do with it. My role is to take the law, and apply that law impartially."

Parents and kids both say it was a valuable experience. Arianna DeJesus argued her family should vacation in both Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico every year, since they have family in both. The judge ultimately ruled they should visit one place every other year.

Despite the split decision, Arianna said she thinks all kids should have the opportunity to learn more about the court system. Arianna's father, Feliciano DeJesus, said he enjoys going to Level Up events and encouraged others to join.

"I really did enjoy seeing her stand up, being confident in front of the judge and plead her case," said Feliciano DeJesus, Arianna's Dad.

