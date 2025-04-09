Life in prison for man convicted of killing 2-year-old girl

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla. — UPDATE: Nicholas Canfield has been sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of killing and sexually abusing 2-year-old Julia Ramos.

ORIGINAL REPORTING:

The jury has recommended life in prison for Nicholas Canfield, convicted of killing and sexually abusing 2-year-old Julia Ramos in 2020. He was also found guilty of aggravated child abuse of two other children.

The jury took less than an hour to decide the recommendation.

Back in April 2020, Lee County deputies responded to a North Fort Myers home because a toddler was unresponsive, later identified as Ramos. She was taken to a hospital where doctors said they found signs of trauma consistent with sexual abuse. The girl died two days later.

Prosecutors say she died from blunt force trauma to the head, and the medical examiner said he found other significant signs of abuse during the girl's autopsy.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before coming back with a guilty verdict a week ago.

On Wednesday afternoon, victim impact statements will be read during sentencing.