Jury to decide life or death for Nicholas Canfield for killing toddler

DOWNTOWN FORT MYERS, Fla — Nicholas Canfield was convicted of murdering and sexually abusing a 2-year-old girl – and this week a Lee County jury will decide whether he should live or die.

Fox 4's Austin Schargorodski was in the courtroom Tuesday as his defense made their case to spare his life.

Canfield was found guilty last week in the 2020 death of Julia Ramos. Prosecutors say she died from blunt force trauma to the head. In court Tuesday, Ramos' grandmother Lorena Isabelle remembered her as a loving, joyful little girl.

“She was just so lovable. All she wanted to do was just jump on your lap,” said Isabelle.

She also talked about how much her death continues to affect the family – especially Ramos' siblings.

“I experience seeing them just really afraid,” Isabelle described. “And not being able to help them as much as I could. Just listening to them was horrible.”

Lee County Courthouse Lorena Isabelle, Grandmother to Julia Ramos

The defense is asking for life in prison instead of death. They describe Canfield's childhood as filled with drugs, abuse, and instability. They asked jurors to consider the lasting impact of that trauma – and the three children Canfield now has.

“You could vote for death, but you all agreed that you could vote for life. And that's what we're asking you to do,” said Canfield’s defense attorney.

Lee County Courthouse Defense attorney for Nicholas Canfield

But detectives said Canfield was calm and clear during a lengthy interview – a sign, they say, he knew exactly what he did. They say he claimed to have a photographic memory – and never showed signs of confusion or impairment.

“He mentions details like that – that I'm in my right mind. I'm coherent. I've been able to tell you this,” said a detective.

Lee County Courthouse Detective in court

So, the state is pushing for the death penalty. But Canfield's family, including his mother, say that goes too far.

“It would do nothing but destroy another family,” said the mother’s boyfriend. “I'm begging you to please not kill my son,” Canfield’s mother, Annie Champagne, added.

Lee County Courthouse Annie Champagne, mother to Nicholas Canfield

Now, the penalty phase will resume Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., when both sides will make their final plea to the jury.