FMPD looking for help identifying victim of fatal hit-and-run crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police is looking for your help identifying a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 3332 Palm Beach Boulevard at approximately 2:40 am Saturday morning. Once on scene, officers located a man suffering from life threatening injuries caused by being struck by a vehicle that fled the area. The male was pronounced deceased shortly after.

FMPD Traffic Homicide Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the deceased male. He is a Hispanic, approximately 30-40 years old, and was wearing light blue jeans and a dark blue jacket with a plaid design on the inside.

Any information regarding the male or the hit-and-run, you are asked to contact FMPD at 239-321-7700 or SWFL Crime Stoppers.