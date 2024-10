Fort Myers Police Department is working a deadly shooting investigation at Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue.

FMPD says this isn’t just a shooting, but also a hit and run traffic crash.

Several ambulances were on the scene along with a heavy police presence.

Police shut down two west bound lanes of colonial so be careful if you travel in this area, as only one lane is open for traffic.

As more details emerge, you can find the latest on fox 4 now dot com.