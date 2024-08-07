Caloosahatchee Bridge set to reopen on back to school day in Lee Co.

FORT MYERS, Fla — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is set to reopen on August 12th - the same day students return to classes within the Lee County School District.

The Florida Department of Transportation issued another update on Wednesday saying the bridge will remain completely closed through Sunday, August 11th.

After this date, the bridge will reopen; however, drivers can still expect nighttime closures and daytime lane restrictions.

The project is set to be completed one year and four months ahead of schedule.

The entire project's projected completion date is December 24, 2024 or early 2025.