Emergency Beach Berm project anticipated to start early April

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The emergency beach berm project is anticipated to start in early April.

The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) approved the building of an Emergency Beach Berm back in December 2022.

The project is needed to replace the dunes destroyed when Hurricane Ian struck on Sept. 28, 2022.

The dunes are a defense against storm surges for upland structures such as residences, or commercial buildings.

Since obtaining BCC approval, Coastal Zone Management staff have worked to get the berm designed, and sand sources approved.

They have also strategized the best and quickest way to get the project completedbefore the next Hurricane Season, which officially begins on June 1, 2023.

The contractors are expected to mobilize equipment in early April, with construction on the berm commencing shortly thereafter.

Completion of the $20 million project is expected near the end of May/beginning of June.

Funds have been allocated from Tourist Development Tax funds.

It is anticipated that FEMA and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection will provide reimbursement for the expenditure.

Sand is being sourced from three companies, all within locations in South Florida.

Approximately 400,000 tons of sand is needed and dump trucks will use specifically approved routes to haul the sand to the beaches.

The project has been divided into two segments.

The first segment is titled Reach A and consists of Naples beaches from the Port Royal Beach area to the Seagate area.

Collier County

The second segment is titled Reach B and includes Barefoot Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, and Pelican Bay Beach along with the beaches on Marco Island.

Collier County

When sea turtle nesting season begins extra precautions will be taken to protect nests.

During the project, staff will be working diligently to ensure that beachgoers, crews, sea turtles, and other critters are safe and out of harm’s way.

Hours of operations will be six days a week, Mondays through Saturdays, from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For additional information, please contact Coastal Zone Management Section Manager Andy Miller at (239) 252-2922.