The Emergency Beach Berm project is underway in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The city of Naples has been coordinating with Collier County to plan an Emergency Beach Berm restoration project.

Yesterday the county commission approved contracts with four contractors to haul sand to city beaches.

The city and county have agreed to four truck routes and beach access points to deliver the sand.

The four access points are Lowdermilk Park, Horizon Way, 10th Avenue, and 17th avenue.

The next update should have the anticipated schedule for the Beach Berm project.