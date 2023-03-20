Naples looking at berms to reduce flooding from future hurricanes

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — These berms could be the key to making sure the flooding we saw with hurricane Ian, doesn't happen again.

Naples City Council says they're on the clock with both hurricane season around the corner, and with FEMA.

The deadline for reimbursement of the berms is quickly approaching.

The council wants to do this project right, but as soon as possible.

These berms are just elevated surfaces made of sand.

But, it could prove to be an effective tool during hurricane season.

This project was given the green light by Collier County Commissioners.

That's when Trinity Scott, the county's head of Transportation Management, hired a design team.

There will be some traffic with this project.

The sand haul will begin at Naples Beach Club and then head south to 10th avenue south.

This will reduce the use of public streets as they continue this project.

The sand haul isn't expected until April 3rd.

