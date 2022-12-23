Hurricane Protection: Collier County on the fast track to building sand berms on beaches

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County leaders are looking ahead to the next hurricane season after declaring a public emergency that will allow them to create sand berms along their shorelines.

Sand berms, basically create a barrier between the ocean and structures that are located along the shoreline.

Trinity Scott, Collier County's head of transportation management services said the berms will help protect these structures during future hurricanes.

On Thursday, people walking along the beach, like John Debenedetto said it's a good idea.

“You want to do what you can to protect yourself from future storms,” said Debenedetto.

The catch, according to Scott, is the project needs to be completed within 6 months of Hurricane Ian, in order for the county to be reimbursed by FEMA.

“Per FEMA guidelines we are to be complete with the project, the berm needs to be in place by the end of March,” said Scott at a Collier commissioners meeting on Dec.13.

The rapidly approaching deadline for reimbursement of the berms is why commissioners approved a public emergency which, Scott said expedites the county's process of hiring someone to create the design of the sand berms.

“We will be looking all the way from Marco Island all the way to the northern parts of the beaches,” said Scott.

Connie Dean, Collier County’s Community Coordinator said once the work order is processed, they expect staff to take about four weeks to complete the design.

Scott, during last week's meeting, said the sand will have to be brought in and to stay on schedule, will need to start making its way to the beach, next month.

“End of January we are out, putting sand on those beaches which will give us about 2 months to get this completed,” said Scott.