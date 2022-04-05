Watch
After Eko: 'Lake' near Naples Zoo could be named in memory of fallen tiger

Posted at 11:30 AM, Apr 05, 2022
NAPLES, Fla. — A small retention pond about one mile from Naples Zoo could be renamed in memory of a tiger killed last year.

A petition to rename the current "Lake 19" off 15th Ave. N in Naples as "Eko Lake" is set for consideration by the city council Wednesday morning.

17 structures surround the retention pond, which is just southwest of the zoo.

There has been high public support for some form of memorial for the Malayan tiger, who was shot and killed in late Dec. 2021 after a contracted employee of the Naples Zoo stuck his arm in the tiger's enclosure.

The tiger bit River Rosenquist's arm and refused to release; Collier County deputies were ultimately forced to shoot and kill the animal.

