'Thank you for standing with us': Sgt. Diaz's family addresses community

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office shared a message on Facebook from fallen deputy Sgt. Elio Diaz's family.

"Dear Community,

On behalf of the Diaz family, I would like to extend my deepest and most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and kindness we have received during this incredibly difficult time.

The support we have felt from both our local community and from across the nation has been overwhelming, and we are truly thankful for every letter, message, event, and fundraiser organized in our honor.

While no words or actions can ever bring back my beloved husband, Sergeant Elio Diaz, I am eternally blessed to have such a strong 'village' around me.

My heart aches with a pain I can't fully describe, but I find comfort in knowing that many of you share in our sorrow.

My husband, our hero, left us far too soon, and I will forever be grateful to all of you who have offered your compassion and solidarity.

It breaks my heart that Elio left this world without saying one last "I love you." I miss his constant phone calls throughout the day.

He would always check on me, on our children, with a brief but loving "See you later, baby."

Every hug and every tear reminds me that he is with us, and his spirit will continue to be our guiding force.

Elio always referred to his career at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office as family, and he was never wrong in doing so.

I am proud to say that you, his brothers and sisters in blue, have been and always will be part of our extended family.

Your support has meant everything to us. Thank you for ensuring that my son had a wonderful Christmas, even though it was incredibly hard for all of us.

Watching him open his presents brought both joy and sorrow to my heart, but knowing that Elio’s legacy continues to touch so many lives gives me strength.

To Sheriff Prummell, to every deputy, and to all of the law enforcement personnel who have shown us support nationwide—your dedication to serving the community is a testament to the love and commitment Elio had for his own. I will always hold each of you in my highest regard.

Elio was a man who never said "no" or "maybe later" when it came to helping others.

He was always present, always giving his best, and his memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with us during this time of loss. We will forever be grateful.

With deepest thanks,

The Diaz Family"

Sgt. Elio Diaz was killed in the line of duty on December 15th.