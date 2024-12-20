PAYING RESPECT: Hundreds gather for procession of Sgt. Elio Diaz

BABCOCK RANCH, Fla. — As a hearse drove Sergeant Elio Diaz from his service at the Babcock Ranch Field House to his final resting place on Friday, people lined the roads on his procession route.

Sgt. Diaz, an 11 year veteran with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, was shot and killed during a traffic stop at a Chevron in Charlotte Harbor on Dec. 15.

Hundreds of people gathered in Babcock Ranch to watch the procession with American and thin blue line flags as they paid their respects to Sgt. Diaz.

“It’s a sad day, I’m a prior law enforcement member myself,” said Tom Hess, whose family brought flags and signs in support of Diaz. “It’s just really sad when we lose a member like this and we wanted to come out and just pay our respects.”

Hundreds of squad cars from police departments and sheriff’s offices drove behind the hearse with lights and sirens on.

Through the noise, procession watchers told Fox 4 that they give their condolences and support to the Diaz family, and to the sheriff’s office.

“We feel very sorry for the family, and for the death of an officer that really gave his best for the community,” said Paul Rumbold.

Most of the people who watched the procession had never met Sgt. Diaz, but they recognized the sacrifice and service he gave to the Charlotte County community. Tom Talbert, Vice-Commander of American Legion Post 415, said Sgt. Diaz deserved to be honored.

“Anytime you see that kind of sacrifice and you have a chance to respect it, and to call attention to it, and to honor the person who has fallen, I think that is an opportunity you can’t miss,” said Talbert.

As the procession continued past Babcock Ranch, and headed north on I-75.

People gathered at several areas on the route including in front of a memorial for Sgt. Diaz, outside of the gas station where he was killed.

Sgt. Diaz was laid to rest in the Charlotte Memorial Gardens cemetery in Punta Gorda.