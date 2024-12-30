Port Charlotte neighborhood collects over $3500 for family of Sgt. Diaz, killed in the line of duty

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Deep Creek Civic Association has collected more than $3500 for the family of Sgt. Elio Diaz since he was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 15.

Just days after his death, the Port Charlotte organization arranged the fundraiser, asking businesses in the Deep Creek neighborhood to allow collection buckets to be placed there.

Donation bucket locations:

Deep Creek Golf Course club house at 1260 San Cristobal Ave.

Pinch-A-Penny Pool-Patio-Spa at 1544 Rio de Janeiro Ave. (Intersection of Rio de Janeiro and Rampart)

Section 23 Section 20 Property Owners Assn. offices at 26217 Rampart Blvd. and 24710 Sandhill Blvd.

Sandtrap Bar at 2001 Rio de Janeiro Ave.

Deep Creek Pack & Ship at 1536 Rio de Janeiro Ave.

JB's Corner Café at 1533 Rio de Janeiro Ave.

Dollar General Market at 25240 Sandhill Blvd.

LMCU at 2120 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte

A donation bucket for the family of Sgt. Elio Diaz sit on top of the county at JB's Corner Cafe.

“In this case it was very personal, there are several members of our community and the civic association that were first responders,” said Melodye Demastus, Web Master and IT Manager for the civic association. “So, they felt like we needed to step up to the plate and raise money for the Diaz family.

Demastus said the fundraiser is the civic association’s way of supporting the Diaz family, and the willingness of the community to donate has led to the collection of more than $3500.

“Not only did the community lose a first responder, that family lost a son, father, and a husband and a bread winner,” said Demastus. “In our minds it was important to support them, not just because it’s Christmas, but anytime throughout the year.”

A memorial for Sgt. Diaz near the gas station where he was killed on Dec. 15.

The donations will continue to be collected through the buckets until Jan. 6 when the final sum will be donated to the Diaz family. Additional donations can be submitted by check to the civic association at 26217 Rampart Blvd, Punta Gorda, FL 33983.

Below is a statement from the Deep Creek Civic Association to the Diaz family: