Take a look at the Charlotte County stories you clicked on the most in 2024

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A lot happened in southwest Florida in 2024. I'm Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp, and I'm looking back the top 4 stories in Charlotte County you clicked on the most in 2024.

SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH FOR TRUMP COMMENT:

The first story in Charlotte County you clicked on the post went viral. A Port Charlotte woman made a Facebook post celebrating the attempted assassination of then-former president Donald Trump. Several thousand people from across the country replied to her, criticizing her post.

PORT CHARLOTTE: Woman's posts celebrating Trump's assassination attempt go viral

CHENEY BROS INC. SOLD:

A company in Punta Gorda, which employs more than 500 people, is being sold to Performance Food Group. PFG says it will "create a stronger presence in the Southeast region and provide additional distribution capacity." The sale is expected to close in 2025.

Cheney Brothers set to be purchased in $2.1 billion acquisition

SGT. ELIO DIAZ SHOT AND KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY:

Just a week before Christmas, a family lost a husband and father. Sgt. Elio Diaz was shot and killed in the line of duty as he was trying to help a driver he pulled over for not having insurance. His death sent shockwaves through the community, bringing everyone together to mourn, remember and honor Diaz.

Charlotte County deputy remembered for love of family, work & Cuban coffee

PLANTS TURNING BROWN AFTER MILTON:

The last story you clicked on the most is about the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. We started to notice tree leaves turning brown quickly, so we wanted to know why. Well, the high winds caused the moisture to actually blow out of the leaf.