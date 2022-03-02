Watch
Sunseeker Resort launches website, accepts bookings for 2023 opening

Posted at 1:22 PM, Mar 02, 2022
CHARLOTTE HARBOR, Fla. — The long-awaited grand opening of the Sunseeker resort and hotel in Charlotte County has been set for May 2023.

This week, the resort launched its official website and began accepting bookings. Rates begin at $219 per night.

The hotel boasts 785 guest rooms and "Sunsuites," premium experiences that include concierge service and a private lounge. There are also accommodations for long-term stays.

Construction began in 2019 and experienced nearly a year and a half delay due to pandemic-related work stoppages. The project cost an estimated $510 million to complete.

