Large hole due to water main break reported at Cape Coral Pkwy and Skyline Blvd

Part of Cape Coral Parkway Shut Down

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.:

The City of Cape Coral says a contractor made an error that broke a water main line.

Closure of the two lanes will last about 24 hours while they fix the line and road, according to the city.

All hydrants and potable water are currently off in the area.

Once it's restored, the city will alert people in the area to boil their water for one minute. You must do this if you plan to use it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing your teeth and washing dishes.

The city will let you know once the advisory has been lifted.

UPDATE 5:00 p.m.:

According to a CCPD spokesperson, the large hole is due to a water main break.

It would not be a sinkhole because that is caused by a natural occurrence, rather than a break.

According to traffic cameras, only two lanes going eastbound on Cape Coral Parkway are shut down. All other lanes are open.

This isn't the first time Cape Coral has seen a large hole due to a main break.

Back in September 2023, a large hole swallowed a car on Chiquita Boulevard and SW 47th Terrace.

RELATED STORY: CAPE CORAL | Large hole swallows car on Chiquita Boulevard

ORIGINAL STORY:

Police have reported a sinkhole at Cape Coral Parkway and Skyline Boulevard. All eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down.

Police tell Fox 4 there do not appear to be any injuries.

Fox 4 has a crew on the way to the scene. More information will be released when available.