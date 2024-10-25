New affordable, workforce housing complex opening soon in Cape Coral

After five years, an affordable and workforce housing complex is close to opening in Cape Coral.

Civitas is an apartment complex on Pine Island Road near Nicholas Parkway with one, two and three-bedroom units.

"All the 96 units have an income restriction and rent restriction, so it’s capped," said Michael Allan, president of ReVital Development Group.

Allan says they define affordable housing as 60% of the Area Median Income, or AMI.

Workforce is between 80-120%



"So we actually have some units set aside for as low as 30% of the Area Median Income," he said.

There are fewer one-bedroom units, but he says those will be around $500 a month for 30% AMI. For a three-bedroom, it would be around $1,800 based on 80% AMI.

"We will pay for the water and sewer of each property and we also provide an allowance for electricity as well," Allan explained.

The developer says what makes this property unique — the opportunities using the learning center at the clubhouse.

Residents can get financial and employment assistance.



"For us that’s our hope and goal is somebody lives here for a few years, they take advantage of these courses, they do a lot of the hard work on their own and they’re moving out to homeownership," Allan explained.

This project was partially funded by the state. ReVital got $5.6 million in disaster assistance from Hurricane Irma. The delays to build, Allan says, came back to COVID, inflation and other issues.

Since then, the need has only grown for housing.

"I came here in August, but they were under construction," a potential resident said.

She came to the complex as Knapp and Allan talked about the project.



"I’ve been waiting to see if I can just fill out an application," she said.

Civitas is still waiting for its certificate of occupancy before anyone can move in. However, Allan hopes it will come soon.

