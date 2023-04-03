Civitas of Cape Coral breaks ground on new affordable housing development

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The groundbreaking was held for Civitas of Cape Coral on Monday.

The developer along with Cape Coral City Council members and Lee County Commissioners attended the ceremony.

This is the first attainable workforce housing development to be built in Cape Coral.

It is designed to provide workforce housing options for up to 96 families

There will be three buildings with one, two, and three-bedroom units.

These units will be set aside for people the government classifies as low-income.

A family of four with an income of no more than $64,000. There will also be lower rental rates for families who make less than $40,000, and $27,000 a year.

According to rent.com, the average two-bedroom apartment goes for $1750 per month in Cape Coral. But per the current HUD guidelines, the most a family will pay for a two-bedroom at Civitas will be around $1450 per month. If people fall in the two lower income brackets, they will expect to pay $905 and $575 per month.

Currently, the city faces a shortage of affordable housing and expects the first building to be completed in a year. The developer says they plan on moving to the second and third buildings in May and June of 2024.

