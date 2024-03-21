TEAM COVERAGE: "It's just a sad, sad situation of a life lost": Cape Coral neighbors react to murder-suicide

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police say a murder-suicide happened on SE 12th Street Wednesday morning.

There were two scenes in the neighborhood. Police said what started out as a fight ended with a car in a canal.

Neighbors gave first-hand insight to Fox 4.

"The police officers were attempting to break a window and yelling don't do it, don't do it, and about then, you heard the gunshot," said neighbor Dan Darrell.

He said the sound was unmistakeable.

Angelo Velez, a nearby resident, also ran out of his house.

"I started to see all these police cars coming down the street, so I came out, and the police officers said, 'No, stay inside your house," Velez said.

It would be a few hours before police confirmed exactly what happened. Police later confirmed it was a murder-suicide between a male and female.

Fox 4 was told the male dropped his kids off with some firefighters after shooting the woman. He later shot himself in his car. The car then rolled into a canal.

"It feels horrible, because I came from NJ retired," Velez said. "This was a nice, quiet town."

"You're sad," Darrell said. "You hear there were kids involved, other people in the family that were involved. It's just a sad, sad situation of a life lost."

Cape Coral Police said the next of kin have not been notified. So, the names of the victims will not be released yet.

Fox 4 will provide more information as we receive it.

