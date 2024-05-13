HOW'S YOUR WATER QUALITY? Cape Coral residents speak ahead of town hall

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — On Monday, the perspective that it’s always greener on the other side depends on who you ask in northeast Cape Coral.

Since November of 2023, the area north of Pine Island Road to the Gator Slough Canal between Nelson Road north and Northeast 24th Avenue has been under a water shortage per the City of Cape Coral.

“I think we are happy with what we have,” said one homeowner.

"Actually, we find it, I mean it’s not city quality,” said Michael.

On Monday, Michael told Fox 4's Cape Coral Community Correspondent Colton Chavez that he has a well.

“I have a refrigerator filter, my ice cubes and I have a water filter I run through about one every 10 days because of the particulates in it,” said Michael.

On Monday, the City of Cape Coral hosted a Water Conservation Town Hall, where water quality was one of the listed topics.

Ahead of that meeting, some people living in North East Cape Coral said they do not like their water quality.

“It's really bad. I had my well tested, and it flunked because it's contaminated,” said one homeowner.

In our previous reporting, other homeowners told us their well water was not contaminated, it just ran dry.

People who live in North East Cape Coral have thrown out the idea that the city should slow down the amount of new construction in the area.

On Monday, the only order from the City of Cape Coral was for people to water their lawns once a week.