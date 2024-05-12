"The City needs to step in"; Cape resident says new construction sites contribute to water shortage

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Residents in North Cape Coral have been under a water shortage for nearly 6 months and it is affecting more than just the canal's water levels.

PREVIOUS REPORTING: "HELP US!" Northeast Cape homeowners say water issues could run them out of town (fox4now.com)

Residents tell Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line, the lack of water is nothing new.

The City has even told homeowners and businesses to limit their water usage by watering their yards once a week, and some residents have even had to hire crews to dig their wells deeper to get water.

Sue Stella lives in Northwest Cape Coral and says she has been pitching into the city's initiative to fix the issue by limiting her water usage, but she says not everyone is following the rules.

She says new construction sites on her street have had sprinklers running to wet the newly laid sod for 48 hours, or even more, at a time.

“Right now there should be no watering," said Stella. "Yes, everybody wants a pretty green yard, I mean, we all do. It’s not going to happen in a drought. The City needs to step in and say stop building until we have something in place.”

The City of Cape Coral will host a Water Conservation Town Hall to listen to residents on this issue Monday at 5:30 pm until 6:30 pm.