EVICTING THE IGUANAS: demolition begins on infested Cape Coral bank

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Contractors are demolishing an abandoned Cape Coral bank that became infested with iguanas, as neighbors said they are excited to see it go.

The building at 1612 East Cape Coral Pkwy has been empty since Hurricane Ian, when iguanas moved in and took over the property. The reptiles even spread into the neighborhood just south of the building, according to neighbors.

HoncDestruction began demolition on Feb. 4, according to Larry Bechtel, the company's operations manager. He said the iguanas took the hint and started to leave the property.

The demolition has attracted neighbors and curious drivers, who stopped by to take photos on Saturday afternoon.

"This building was sort of an eyesore for quite some time, so when we noticed it was coming down, we said okay - another advancement to the refresh of the area," said Robert Greene, who lives near the property.

"It's been his obsession," said Cheley Herman, laughing. "Ever since the iguana story broke."

WFTX An iguana sits on top of an abandoned bank in Cape Coral, Fla. in April 2025. Iguanas infested the building after Hurricane Ian, creating a headache for neighbors.

Neighbors said they hope to see shopping and housing replace the iguanas.

"It was gettin' to be in bad shape," said Gary Colley, who lives across the street from the bank. "And everybody in the neighborhood is looking forward to some new shops, apartments, all kind of new things here."

HoncDestruction plans to start taking down the walls on Monday. Bechtel said demolition should be completed by early March.

