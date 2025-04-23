UNWANTED TENANTS: Neighbors say iguanas have taken over a building in south Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — If you look closely you can see reptiles have taken up residence at a building on Cape Coral Parkway E and Del Prado Boulevard.

Neighbors tell FOX 4, they're actively watching an invasive iguana infestation.

The building has been sitting vacant since Hurricane Ian.

"They watch when you come going or kind of just checking it out to see what you're gonna do,” said Gary Colley, a nearby homeowner.

Watching from the roof, neighbors say they weren't concerned until one of its walls fell over the weekend.

"We would go over to walk the dogs, and there'd be six iguana heads popping out between the veneer and the actual building,” said Stacy Duquette, who lives in south Cape Coral. "Bricks could fall on the city sidewalk or even fall into traffic."

County records show the property owners have owned it since October, so Line reached out to them and got ahold of the owner’s son.

He didn't want to go on camera, but said they talked to code enforcement and secured the building. They are asking people to stay off the property.

Colley told me the iguanas are taking over more than just this building. They live across the street and say the iguanas have started to destroy their new seawall.

“They come down there and dig holes by the sea wall and jump on the boats,” said Colley.

Duquette says she is just excited to see what they have planned for the building that has sat there since Ian.

"It's like the gateway to the city,” said Duquette. “I mean, it's so close to where people come into the city and you know, when you look at it from behind, it's falling apart, overrun with iguanas."

When Fox 4’s Bella Line asked what they're going to do with the building, they wouldn't say, but owner's son said they have already removed iguanas and have plans in the works.