Embattled Cape Coral builder voluntarily surrenders certifications

CAPE CORAL, Fla — A prominent homebuilder and general contractor in Cape Coral has voluntarily surrendered his certifications amid dozens of lawsuits and complaints to state agencies, Fox 4 has learned.

Paul Beattie, owner of Beattie Development, reached a settlement with the state Department of Business and Professional Regulation to surrender his certifications.

Embattled Cape Coral builder surrenders certifications

The agency cited at least 41current civil lawsuits against Beattie, citing incomplete work, and nearly as many administrative complaints.

Beattie was a certified general contractor, plumber and roofer in Florida.

As part of the agreement, Beattie neither admits nor denies the allegations against him.

Customers of Beattie Development left waiting with unfinished homes

Fox 4 Investigates first reported on the allegations against Beattie back in August.

David Harris and his wife were hoping to move into their custom-built home in Cape Coral in early 2023.

Almost two years later, they’re still not in.

They claim Beattie workers quit showing up and were non-responsive to calls and emails.

“Our only recourse, currently, was to cancel our contract with them,” said Harris who hired a new contractor to finish the home.

Beattie Development has since locked the doors of their office headquarters and show rooms.

Paul Beattie could not be reached for comment.

As part of the settlement agreement with the state, if he tried to get his certifications back, he’ll have to pay $300,000 in administrative fines.

