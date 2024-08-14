Customers of Beattie Development left waiting with unfinished homes

For David Harris and his wife, paradise will have to wait.

The couple moved from North Carolina after signing a contract with Beattie Development to build a home in Cape Coral.

But the home still isn’t finished and now police are investigating the builder.

Cape Coral Home Not Finished

“A year-and-a-half ago we were supposed to be in. It was supposed to be done in 12 months, according to our contract. It’s been two-and-a-half years,” said Harris.

Harris says Beattie Development walked off the job months ago.

The walls and roof are completed.

However, most of the interior is still unfinished.

“Our only recourse, currently, was to cancel our contract with them,” said Harris.

Beattie Development, based in Cape Coral, couldn’t be reached for comment.

At their office headquarters and show room, the doors are locked with a sign saying to call for an appointment.

Harris says he’s already been in contact with Cape Coral police.

The police department hasn’t said what their investigation entails.

Harris, meanwhile, says he’s had to hire a new contractor to finish his home.

“I am very excited about how it’s going to look. Just disappointed it’s taken this long to accomplish it,” said Harris.