'CIGARETTE': Cause of A Plus Roofing fire in Cape Coral determined

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A cigarette is to blame for the fire that ripped through a Cape Coral business, and impacted a nearby church as well - investigators tell FOX 4's Kaitlin Knapp.

State fire marshal investigators say the fire started due to a "carelessly discarded cigarette" - providing further detail after ruling the blaze an accident months ago.

They also tell FOX 4 the fire started on the southeast side of the property.

The fire was deemed accidental so there are no criminal charges, and the case has been closed.