CAPE CORAL, Fla. — As Southwest Florida braces for the coldest stretch of winter weather in 16 years, a Cape Coral mechanic has some advice on how to keep your car out of the shop.

Step into the shop: A Care Coral pro walks car owners through what you need to know:

Cape Coral mechanic shares cold weather car tips

Bill Abouatallah, owner of Cape Foreign and Domestic Cars, said tire pressure is the most important to consider.

He advised drivers to check their tire pressure before heading out in the morning. Cold weather can cause the pressure to unexpectedly drop, Abouatallah said.

He also said you should also avoid using water in the windshield wipers. Most of the time, that's fine in Southwest Florida. But with temperatures forecasted to drop into 20's and low 30's, it could freeze.

Older windshield wipers might snap and break, Abouatallah said.

The repair shop owner had a special word of advice for people with a convertible: close and lock that top. Abouatallah said tops might shrink and not close properly.

Overall, he advised drivers to be patient.

“They [cars] work a lot slower," Abouatallah said. "Oh, what’s wrong with that? Nothing, it’s just cold. The motor is cold, the switches are sticking, because if you have moisture somewhere it can cause some issues.”