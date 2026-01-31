SWFL FREEZE: Here's what to expect

CAPE CORAL, Fla — Not even Southwest Florida will avoid this blast of winter weather.

Here's what to expect between now and Monday morning. Let's start with the frigid temperatures.

How cold will it get?

Sunday and Monday mornings, temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s.

When you consider the wind, it will feel more like the teens and 20s.

Add it all up and Extreme Cold and Freeze Warnings are in effect with Cold Weather Advisories at the coast Saturday night through Sunday morning.

Will there be snow?

Potentially.

A flurry or two will be possible along the coast between 1am and 7am Saturday night/Sunday morning. However, no accumulation is expected.

The chances are better for most people to see frost, like we've already seen a couple of times this year.

Why is it so cold?

Meteorologists point to a climate pattern called Arctic Oscillation.

Click to watch Certified Meteorologist, Katie Walls, explain AO.

Why January Feels So Cold in Southwest Florida

Will it be cold enough for the pipes to break at my house?

Potentially. It depends on where you live and how long the temperature is below freezing at your house.

Click to see Lee County Community Correspondent, Victoria Quevedo, look into which communities could be at risk.

new_LLPKG_PIPES_FREEZING

Should I take any precautions with my vehicle?

Yes, keep an eye on your tire pressure. And there are specific concerns for certain types of cars.

Click to see Fox 4 Community Correspondent Hunter Walterman get some advice at the shop.