Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityCape Coral

Actions

Cape Coral approves agreement for the Boathouse restaurant

Cape Coral Boathouse restaurant faces Saturday deadline after October fire
WFTX
Cape Coral Boathouse restaurant faces Saturday deadline after October fire
Cape Coral Boathouse restaurant faces Saturday deadline after October fire
Posted

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Boathouse is ending one chapter, before the next can start.

Wednesday, the Cape Coral City Council approved a settlement agreement and release between the City of Cape Coral, Florida, and Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, LLC. It approves the concessionaire agreement between the City of Cape Coral, Florida, and Yacht Club Development Group, LLC, d/b/a Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, for the construction, management and operation of a waterfront establishment and associated facilities.

This authorizes the city to execute the settlement agreement and release; which means the Boathouse will return to the Yacht Club.

The boat house was destroyed in a fire in October. It had held special meaning for many in the community who considered it a quintessential Cape Coral experience. Many locals have told use they hope it will come back stronger.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Connect with your Community Correspondent

Bella Line