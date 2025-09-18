Cape Coral approves agreement for the Boathouse restaurant

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Boathouse is ending one chapter, before the next can start.

Wednesday, the Cape Coral City Council approved a settlement agreement and release between the City of Cape Coral, Florida, and Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, LLC. It approves the concessionaire agreement between the City of Cape Coral, Florida, and Yacht Club Development Group, LLC, d/b/a Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, for the construction, management and operation of a waterfront establishment and associated facilities.

This authorizes the city to execute the settlement agreement and release; which means the Boathouse will return to the Yacht Club.

The boat house was destroyed in a fire in October. It had held special meaning for many in the community who considered it a quintessential Cape Coral experience. Many locals have told use they hope it will come back stronger.