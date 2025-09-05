Cape Coral Boathouse comes to an agreement with the city

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Kearns Restaurant Group and the city of Cape Coral reached an agreement on the future of the beloved Boathouse restaurant, which was destroyed by a fire in October.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Cape Coral Community Correspondent Bella Line used her community connections and got a copy of the email confirming the concessionaire and settlement agreements.

This means the Boathouse will return to the Yacht Club. The terms of the agreement will be presented to City Council at the next meeting.

FOX 4's Bella Line spoke with Cape Coral homeowners about what they hope happens with the site:

Cape Coral Boathouse restaurant faces Saturday deadline after October fire

Fenced off with "no trespassing" signs, the waterfront property remains a shell of the iconic tiki-style restaurant that once drew locals and visitors to enjoy sunset dining on the water.

"I couldn't even believe it. I was in shock and we were all devastated," said Maryellen Eisenhart, a nearby homeowner.

The restaurant held special meaning for many in the community who considered it a quintessential Cape Coral experience.

"It was just like typical Florida to us. On the water, it was a tiki-hut and we loved the food, we loved the ambiance and we always made it a point to come here every time we visited," Eisenhart said.

Rich Blackwell, another homeowner, said the restaurant served as a go-to destination for entertaining guests.

"A lot of times when visitors come here it was a great place to take them," Blackwell said.

Many homeowners hoped the Boathouse would return in its original form when asked about their preferences for the site's future.

"I would absolutely hope it stays the same," Eisenhart said.

Blackwell echoed that sentiment, noting the restaurant's popularity among neighbors.

"I mean it's been popular, it's popular with the neighbors for the most part. Everybody kind of wants to see something there, it's a great place to go, you know, enjoy the sunset," Blackwell said.

The city confirmed it is in the procurement process to demolish the current fire-damaged building.

"The City Manager remains committed to working with the Boathouse and its owners to ensure the building is demolished and rebuilt in a way that best serves our community," the city said in a statement.

Zak Kearns of the Kearns Restaurant Group did not respond to requests for comment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.