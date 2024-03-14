High school student in jail; accused of robbing Cape Coral Publix

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A high school student's in jail accused of robbing a local Publix.

On Wednesday, the Cape Coral Police Department says they arrested Matthew Bryan Sorge, 19, in connection to a robbery at the Publix location on Del Prado Boulevard in ape Coral.

On Sunday, police say they received a call saying a male suspect pulled a knife on a Publix employee after the suspect was confronted about shoplifting.

Detectives say they looked over the security camera footage which showed the suspect walking into the store with blue jeans, a tan hoodie, gray Vans shoes and a face mask. Police say he changed clothes in the bathroom and left with different clothes - yet kept the mask on his face.

Investigators say a student at North Nicholas High School told a School Resource Officer that a student overheard Sorge bragging about a robbing a Publix.

That student, police say, also shared that other students pointed out that Sorge had the same Vans as seen in the pictures from police.

The Cape Coral Police Department says surveillance video from the school showed Sorge wearing van shoes in school on Monday, but later switching shoes with another student to gray Crocs. That student told detectives that after the switch, Sorge asked him to throw the Vans into a nearby lake.

Detectives say they found one of the Vans shoes on the lake's shoreline.

Police say Sorge confessed to the robbery following a flee, resisting arrest and a take down by officers.

Sorge was taken to the Lee County Jail.

Matthew Bryan Sorge (DOB 2/15/2005) is charged with the following:

-- 1 count in violation of FSS 812.13(2)(b) - Robbery with a weapon

-- 1 count in violation of FSS 843.02 - Resisting without violence

