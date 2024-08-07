Bokeelia Fishing Pier reopens after death investigation and storm

BOKEELIA, Fla — The Bokeelia Fishing Pier is back open one week after a man was shot dead in a pickup truck.

FOX 4's Victoria Scott went out to see the repairs and to speak to some early risers about getting their fishing spot back.

"The incident last week was very rare," said Bokeelia Pier Dock Master Jerry Farrell. "I've been fishing on this pier for 36 years, and that's the first incident I've ever seen."

Investigators said a man was killed shortly after he drove onto the pier and hit a golf cart.

LCSO said the person who drove a truck onto the Bokeelia Fishing Pier on July 31, is dead.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a good Samaritan shot at the moving truck before it stopped. Detectives investigated and decided not to arrest anyone.

"It was terrible for the community," Farrell told Scott. "I mean, it's just a bad thing all around. You know, I feel terrible for the person who passed. I feel terrible for his family. Prayers go out to the family."

Farrell said not everything is back to normal. Anglers will need to bring their own bait because the tank is still out of order.

"Everybody's been asking when it's going to reopen," he said. "It's one of the few places to fish in this whole area, and there's plenty of fish here, too."

Local Jaxon Simon said he found a nice haul on Wednesday morning.

Teenager Jaxon Simon showed FOX 4 what he caught at the Bokeelia Fishing Pier.

"It's been a good day," Simon told Scott. "I mean, I just caught a snapper. They're catching a snook right now."

The pier is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.