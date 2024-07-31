Watch Now
UPDATE: Someone was killed when truck crashed on Bokeelia Fishing Pier, per LCSO

There appear to have been multiple eyewitnesses to the crash at the time.
UPDATE WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 6:30PM

Lee County deputies have just confirmed someone was killed in the truck crash on the Bokeelia Fishing Pier. They have not identified the person, nor have they shared more details yet on what happened.

ORIGINAL REPORTING —————

FOX 4 is working to find out more about the driver of a pickup truck who crashed on the Bokeelia Fishing Pier.

It happened after 3:00pm on Wednesday.

Upon arriving, Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp saw the dark gray pickup on the pier and people standing at the end of the pier, along with a large law enforcement presence.

Pickup truck crashes onto Bokeelia pier

The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident:

Kaitlin Knapp is working to confirm further information about this bizarre incident.

And we'll update you with what else we've uncovered on FOX 4 News at 10:00pm.

