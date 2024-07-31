UPDATE: Someone was killed when truck crashed on Bokeelia Fishing Pier, per LCSO

UPDATE WEDNESDAY, JULY 31 6:30PM

Lee County deputies have just confirmed someone was killed in the truck crash on the Bokeelia Fishing Pier. They have not identified the person, nor have they shared more details yet on what happened.

ORIGINAL REPORTING —————

FOX 4 is working to find out more about the driver of a pickup truck who crashed on the Bokeelia Fishing Pier.

It happened after 3:00pm on Wednesday.

Upon arriving, Senior Reporter Kaitlin Knapp saw the dark gray pickup on the pier and people standing at the end of the pier, along with a large law enforcement presence.

Pickup truck crashes onto Bokeelia pier

The Lee County Sheriff's Office posted about the incident:

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident on a private pier on Bokeelia Island.



There is no threat to the public & all parties involved are accounted for at this time.



This scene remains active.



Updates are forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/0mgDMYAkj7 — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) July 31, 2024

