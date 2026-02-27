Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'NEVER LIVED IN A DECENT HOME': DeSoto County veteran gets new home after Hurricane Ian destroyed his trailer

Jeff Igla, an Arcadia Navy veteran left with an uninhabitable trailer after Hurricane Ian, now has a brand new, ADA-compliant home thanks to Habitat for Humanity and partner organizations.
ARCADIA-DESOTO COUNTY HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
ARCADIA, Fla. — A DeSoto County Navy veteran who lost everything in Hurricane Ian now has a new place to call home, thanks to the efforts of Habitat for Humanity and more than a dozen partner organizations.

Jeff Igla, an Arcadia Navy veteran, lived in a trailer for years before Hurricane Ian left it uninhabitable. After the storm, his well collapsed, outlets were zip-tied to the trailer walls, and the front steps were crumbling.

Holly Layport with DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity said her organization received a call about Igla's situation.

"He couldn't live there anymore. He was in a wheelchair. He's disabled. We contacted several organizations. Florida Rebuild, one of the first ones, they jumped right on board with him being a Navy veteran," Layport said.

Arcadia-DeSoto County Habitat for Humanity teamed up with more than a dozen organizations to find a solution. The result is a brand new, ADA-compliant home that is safe for Igla to live in.

"I've never had nothing like this, I've never lived in a decent home," Igla said as he saw his home for the first time. "I don't even know how to talk right now because I'm so overwhelmed.":

For Igla, the new home represents more than shelter — it is a fresh start after years of hardship.

"It's been a long hard road… and I mean hard…I've been in trailers, I've been in rooming houses. I've been in junk. So it's almost like it's unbelievable, a make believe," Igla said.

Layport said the long journey to get Igla into a safe home was worth every step.

"He's home, and that's the best part," Layport said.

Igla said he still can hardly believe what has happened.

"It's beautiful I can't believe it," Igla said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

