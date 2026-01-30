FHP impounds suspected truck in serious Arcadia hit-and-run crash

ARCADIA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol says troopers found and impounded the pickup truck believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an Arcadia man with an amputated leg and other serious injuries.

According to FHP, the black Ford F-150 was found at the DeSoto Motel and has been impounded for a forensic examination. Investigators say the driver of the truck has not yet been found yet.

Troopers say the crash happened Jan. 21 at the intersection of Southeast Airport Road and Southeast Airport Estates Street.

FHP says 36-year-old Ryan Thomas was riding his motorcycle to work early that morning when he was hit by the pickup truck, which then drove away. Severely injured, Thomas was able to call 911 himself.

WFTX Ryan Thomas, right, participates in physical therapy after a hit-and-run crash in Arcadia.

Doctors later amputated Thomas’ right leg below the knee.

Thomas is now undergoing rehabilitation, where he is working toward being fitted with a prosthetic and learning how to walk again.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Thomas told Fox 4 that his message for the driver is that he forgives them, saying he holds no hate and is focused on healing and being there for his family.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact FHP or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.