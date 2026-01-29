'I FORGIVE YOU:' Arcadia father recovers after hit-and-run crash leaves him amputated

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A young father faces a long road to recovery after he almost died in a hit-and-run crash in Arcadia last week.

On Jan. 21, Ryan Thomas was riding his motorcycle on Airport Road just after 5:00 a.m., when the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a pickup truck pulled into the intersection at Southeast Airport Estates Street, leading to a devastating collision that would change Thomas' life forever.

FHP Lt. Greg Bueno says the driver of the truck left the scene, leaving Thomas on the side of the road.

Thomas said he was forced to call 911 himself.

"How I didn't pass out or lose consciousness throughout that situation, I really don't know," Thomas told FOX 4 on Wednesday, one week after the accident.

Thomas credited a DeSoto County Sheriff's deputy with saving his life, arriving on the scene just minutes after the call, and applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

The aftermath was devastating. Doctors amputated Thomas's right leg below the knee. Thomas has started physical therapy at the Rehabilitation Hospital of Fort Myers, preparing for a prosthetic.

Family and friends have rallied around the 36-year-old father of three. Ryan's mother, Jennifer Thomas, launched a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills. The family raised a little more than $5,000 dollars, as of Wednesday evening.

“He does have a journey ahead of him, but we’re going to get through it.” said Jennifer Thomas, Ryan's mother.

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union said it also launched a donation account for Thomas and you can contribute at any branch.

Thomas, who does not have medical insurance, said he's incredibly thankful for the outpouring of support. He made it a point to thank all of the doctors, nurses, family members, and law enforcement officers who supported him.

“It’s been a situation that’s truly been filled with nothing but blessings,” Thomas said.

Meanwhile, troopers are still searching for the driver responsible. Bueno said the Highway Patrol is searching for a black Ford F-150 between the 2009-2014 model years.

He asked anyone with information call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS 8477 or dial *FHP. Bueno said you can remain anonymous.

“Especially as state troopers, we pride ourselves on trying to locate individuals who have no decency and decide to leave [the scene of a crash],” Bueno said.

The family is also offering a $1,000 reward for any information that could lead to the driver.

“If you see this, I forgive you," Thomas said tearfully. "I have no hate in my heart for you, and I understand why you may have reacted the way you did.”

Kyle Amrine, director of therapy operations, said medical staff are preparing Thomas to be as independent as possible. Right now, they are focused on the short-term: going up and down stairs and getting off the ground.

"Once he gets a prosthetic leg he's going to be able to do everything you and I can do," Amrine said.

Despite losing so much, Thomas hasn't lost his optimism or sense of humor.

"I guess from here on out I just have to put my best foot forward," Thomas said with a chuckle.

“I just didn’t want to be that guy that was like, 'oh no I can’t do this, I lost a foot, God, why'?," Thomas said. "Because, I’m here. You know, I'm breathing, I'm living,"

