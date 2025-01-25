BREAKING: Shooting near Arcadia leaves DeSoto deputy wounded, suspect dead

ARCADIA, Fla. — A DeSoto County Sheriff Deputy was wounded, and suspect is dead after a Saturday morning deputy involved shooting in Arcadia.

The DeSoto County Sheriff Office says the shooting occurred in the area of State Road 72 near Crown Roofing.

There is no information on the deputy's condition at this time.

The sheriff's office said the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has been called in to investigate; this is standard procedure in any deputy-involved shooting.

