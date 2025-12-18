DeSoto Co. corrections sergeant charged with assaulting two inmates; fired after investigation

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A former DeSoto County detention sergeant was arrested Tuesday on two counts of battery for allegedly using unlawful force against inmates at the county jail, according to the Desoto County Sheriff's Office.

Luis Tovar, 29, who served as a detention sergeant and shift supervisor, was fired from his position after his arrest, Sheriff James Potter announced in a statement.

Potter said on the morning of Dec. 13, Tovar was working his shift at the DeSoto County Jail. Tovar reported using force on two separate inmates, which prompted an administrative review.

"During this review, a decision was quickly made to forward the incident to the Criminal Investigations Bureau for review to determine if any criminal violations occurred," Potter said.

Potter said a criminal investigation determined there was probable cause to arrest Tovar for two counts of battery.

DCSO. Sheriff James Potter and Luis Tovar.

"Instead of upholding the principles of fairness, integrity, and honesty, which are the cornerstones of our profession, Luis Tovar chose to take action that tarnishes the badge and damages the relationship between our community and law enforcement," Potter said.

Tovar faces two counts of battery, and is has a court date set for Jan. 7.