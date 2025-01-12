Convicted felon arrested on drug and weapon charges after fleeing from deputies

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon in DeSoto County is once again behind bars.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday they arrested Oscar Omar Sambrano.

Detectives say they attempted to make a routine traffic stop near SE Carnahan Ave and Michigan Ave when Sambrano refused to pull over, repeatedly failing to stop.

While pursuing Sambrano, detectives saw a clear baggie thrown out of the window. A K9 unit would later find the baggie in the ditch with 11.08 grams of methamphetamine.

Upon stopping Sambrano, detectives found a firearm and Alprazolam pills (without a prescription) inside the vehicle.

Sambrano now faces multiple charges, including:

-Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement

-Tampering with Physical Evidence

-Possession of Controlled Substances

-Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon