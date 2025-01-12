Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodArcadia

Actions

Convicted felon arrested on drug and weapon charges after fleeing from deputies

Posted
and last updated

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — A convicted felon in DeSoto County is once again behind bars.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office says on Thursday they arrested Oscar Omar Sambrano.

Detectives say they attempted to make a routine traffic stop near SE Carnahan Ave and Michigan Ave when Sambrano refused to pull over, repeatedly failing to stop.

While pursuing Sambrano, detectives saw a clear baggie thrown out of the window. A K9 unit would later find the baggie in the ditch with 11.08 grams of methamphetamine.

Upon stopping Sambrano, detectives found a firearm and Alprazolam pills (without a prescription) inside the vehicle.

Sambrano now faces multiple charges, including:

-Fleeing/Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement
-Tampering with Physical Evidence
-Possession of Controlled Substances
-Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTX-InYourNeighborhood-Thumnbails-1280x720-Generic.png

News In Your Neighborhood