Deputies identify two teens who drowned at Franklin Lock Park

Investigators say three people drowned and they are working to identify the third victim.
LCSO says three people died from drowning at W.P. Franklin Lock Recreational Area. The park remains closed for the active investigation.<br/>
Posted at 12:18 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 12:18:31-04

ALVA, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has identified two of the three victims who drowned at Franklin Lock Park on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say 17-year-old Santos Tiul-Chen went into the water. Investigators say he couldn't swim and started to struggle. That's when a second person went in to help, but also started to struggle.

That's when deputies say 19-year-old Victor Pedro-Gaspar went into the water to help them. All three of them went underwater and did not come back up.

A fourth person went into the water to help. They were able to get back to shore, but was transported to the hospital.

The water is about 10-feet deep in that specific area. All three were rescued and life-saving measures were performed. However, all three did not survive.

The Medical Examiner's Office is still working to identify the third drowning victim.

