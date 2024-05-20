Deputies identify two teens who drowned at Franklin Lock Park

ALVA, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office has identified two of the three victims who drowned at Franklin Lock Park on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say 17-year-old Santos Tiul-Chen went into the water. Investigators say he couldn't swim and started to struggle. That's when a second person went in to help, but also started to struggle.

That's when deputies say 19-year-old Victor Pedro-Gaspar went into the water to help them. All three of them went underwater and did not come back up.

A fourth person went into the water to help. They were able to get back to shore, but was transported to the hospital.

The water is about 10-feet deep in that specific area. All three were rescued and life-saving measures were performed. However, all three did not survive.

The Medical Examiner's Office is still working to identify the third drowning victim.