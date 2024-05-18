Watch Now
Three people drown at W.P. Franklin Lock Rec Area

LCSO says three people died from drowning at Franklin Lock. The park remains closed for the active investigation.
Posted at 6:17 PM, May 18, 2024
ALVA, Fla. — Saturday afternoon three people drowned at W.P. Franklin Lock Recreational Area. The Lee County Sheriff's Office says the park will stay closed as the investigation continues.

Around 1 p.m., deputies got a call for multiple people drowning at the recreational area at W.P. Franklin Lock.

LCSO's marine unite, nearby fire departments and EMS helped find the three people in the water.

First responders tried life saving measures when they found the three people, but sadly all three died.

Deputies say the don't suspect foul play, and it appears the three people did not know how to swim.

The park does have beach access, but it's not clear whether swimming is allowed at the park.

LCSO in the process of notifying the next of kin.

Fox 4 will continue to update this story as it develops.

