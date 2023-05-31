TROPICS: Gulf of Mexico disturbance brings rain chances to SWFL

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms associated with a surface trough of low pressure interacting with an upper-level trough over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The proximity of this low keeps our afternoon rain chance very high in the next few days. Our rain chances will stay 70-80% through at least Friday as this low meanders over the Gulf.

Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for additional development over the next several days. Regardless of development, we are going to see heavy rain each day. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are the main threat.

The low is forecast to cross over the state on Saturday and that means Sunday as it moves into the Atlantic and away from us, our rain chances go down.



Formation chance through 48 hours is low at 10 percent.

Formation chance through 7 days is low at 20 percent.

