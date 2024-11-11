TROPICS: Tracking potential development in the Caribbean

The Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico are quiet but we are monitoring potential development in the Caribbean later this week.

WFTX

Central and Western Caribbean Sea:

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the south of Hispaniola over the central Caribbean Sea is associated with a tropical wave. This system is expected to move slowly westward during the next few days, and environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development.

A tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while meandering over the western Caribbean Sea.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.

FOX 4 EVENING METEOROLOGIST KATIE WALLS

